NBC Renews Five Dramas Including 'Revolution,' 'Chicago Fire'

NBC has renewed five dramas - Revolution, Chicago Fire, Parenthood, Grimm and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - for the 2013-14 season, the network announced Friday.

All five series have received 22-episode orders.

The renewals are expected, and include two freshman series - Revolution, the season's top-rated drama, is averaging a 4.6 rating with adults 18-49, and Chicago Fire has proved a compatible pairing with fellow Dick Wolf drama SVU on Wednesdays.

"These complex shows represent a broad range of genres and tones, and all of them stand out for us in a television landscape now filled with one-hour series," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke.

Parenthood averaged a 2.8 rating and 7.1 million viewers this season, an 8% increase in both measures over the prior season. Grimm has grown 14% to a 2.4 rating and 12% to 6.9 million viewers and recently earned an upgrade to Tuesday nights. The renewal for SVU brings to procedural to its 15th season.

NBC has yet to make decisions on its returning comedies including Parks and Recreation and Community and rookie shows like Go On, The New Normal and 1600 Penn.