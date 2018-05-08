NBC Renews Drama ‘Good Girls’

NBC has renewed drama Good Girls for a second season. The show is produced by Universal Television. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana and Lidya Jewett.

Good Girls is about a trio of suburban mothers who, tired of facing down budgetary woes, robs a local grocery store.

Jenna Bans writes and executive produces. Dean Parisot directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw is also an executive producer.

Good Girls averaged a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, and 6.1million viewers overall in L+7 Nielsen ratings.

Season one had ten episodes.