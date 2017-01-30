NBC Renews Comedy ‘The Good Place’

NBC has renewed rookie comedy The Good Place for a second season order of 13 episodes. The show comes from Michael Schur and stars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

The Good Place has averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsen figures.

The Good Place is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Schur runs the show, and David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard also executive produce.