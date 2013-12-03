NBC Renews 'The Blacklist' for Second Season

Halfway through its first season, NBC has handed out a second one to The Blacklist.

The Blacklist is the No. 1 drama among the broadcast networks in the adults 18-49 demo and the No. 2 scripted series on the Big 4 in the 18-49 demo, and the No. 1 new show in 18-49 and total viewers.

“The success of The Blacklist demonstrates that inspired storytelling is alive and well in broadcast television, and I’m impressed on a daily basis by this creative team’s imagination and the extent to which they will go to capture this grand vision on film,” Greenblatt said. “With gratitude to both our partners at Sony Pictures Television and our NBC development executives who took a great script and shepherded it into a great series, I hope that Red Reddington never runs out of names to bring down on his list!”

The Blacklist joins Fox's Sleepy Hollow in getting second season renewals.