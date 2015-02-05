NBC Renews ‘Blacklist,’ Four Other Dramas

NBC has renewed dramas The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Grimm for the 2015-16 season, the network announced Thursday.

“The creative vision of the executive producers who’ve guided these outstanding dramas has been nothing short of incredible,” said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment. “We’re highly appreciative of the passion they bring to their shows at every step of the creative process and we’re thrilled to reward that dedication with these renewals.”

None of the renewals come as a surprise from NBC, which leads all broadcasters so far this season in Nielsen primetime ratings for adults 18-49, averaging a 2.9 in most current ratings —live days plus seven days of playback with live-plus-same day for the two most recent weeks.

The Blacklist, the network’s highest rated drama, averaging a 5.1 so far this season, will debut in its new time slot Thursday at 9 p.m.

The pickups were the first for NBC's 2015-16 season. The network has not made a call yet on midseason drama Hannibal, nor on freshman dramas Mysteries of Laura, State of Affairs, Allegiance, Constantine and Odyssey or any comedies.