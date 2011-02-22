NBC Renews ‘Biggest Loser,' ‘Sing-Off,' Who Do You Think YouAre?'

New NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt Tuesday

announced the pick-ups of alternative series The Biggest Loser, Who Do You

Think You Are? And The Sing-Off

for the 2011-12 season.

"Alternative series such as these

three bona fide hits are important not only to their loyal audiences but also

as strong components of the NBC schedule," said Greenblatt in a statement.

"They are each unique, attention-getting shows with terrific producing and

talent auspices, and we're proud to be associated with them."

The fall cycle of Biggest Loser averaged a 3.1 rating/8 share with adults 18-49 and

8.3 million viewers. The current couples edition season is averaging a 3.3/9 in

the demo and 9 million viewers so far this winter.

Season two of Who Do You Think You Are? has averaged a 1.4/5 and 7 million

viewers on Friday nights in its first two weeks.

Singing competition series The Sing-Off averaged a 3.2/8 in its second season, improving over

the prior year by 28% with adults 18-49 and 27% in total viewers (9.2 million).