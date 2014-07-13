NBC Renews ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Last Comic Standing,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ #TCA14

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- NBC has renewed America's Got Talent, Last Comic Standing and American Ninja Warrior, announced NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt on Sunday during the network's portion of the TCA summer press tour.

“The renewal of these three series is evidence that we continue to hit our stride in delivering quality entertainment to a broad viewership,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “All of the hard-working talented people on these shows — both behind and in front of the camera — should feel very proud of their achievements.”

The pick ups will bring America’s Got Talent to a 10th season, Last Comic Standing to a ninth season and American Ninja Warrior to a fourth season.