NBC Relegates 'The Firm' to Saturdays

NBC has effectively cancelled freshman drama The Firm, moving the underperforming series to Saturdays at 9 p.m. starting Feb. 11, where the legal thriller will burn off its remaining original episodes.

In its place on Thursdays at 10 p.m., NBC will premiere new drama Awake starting Mar. 1. Repeats of Friday-night drama Grimm will run in the timeslot until then.

The Firm sunk to a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49 and just 3 million viewers in its most recent episode Thursday night. The series had gotten off to rough start, premiering to a 1.4 demo rating on Sunday, Jan. 8, NBC's lowest-rated in-season drama debut.

Awake, from Lone Star creator Kyle Killen, stars Jason Issacs as a detective who finds he is living a double life after an accident.