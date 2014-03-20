NBC Re-Ups 'Chicago P.D.', 'Chicago Fire' and 'Grimm'
NBC announced on Wednesday the renewals of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Grimm.
The trio of dramas joins The Blacklist, Parks and Recreation, The Voice and Celebrity Apprentice with 2014-15 season pick ups.
Chicago Fire, which will bow for a third season, garnered a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers for its last original, while spinoff Chicago P.D., which will head into its second season, most recently drew a 1.6 in the demo and 5.8 million watchers.
Grimm, which will come back for a fourth season this fall, earned a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers during its last Friday night broadcast.
