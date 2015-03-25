NBC Re-Teams With Bear Grylls for ‘The Island’
NBC has ordered six episodes of The Island, an unscripted series featuring survivalist Bear Grylls.
NBC has made a habit of partnering with Grylls on short-run summer series, having aired Running Wild With Bear Grylls in 2014 and Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls in 2013. The new hour-long show will find Grylls attempting to survive on a desert island.
The Island is based on the U.K. series of the same name produced by Shine TV. The U.S. version is produced by Shine-Endemol North America and Bear Grylls Ventures. Executive producers are Grylls, Eden Gaha, Michael Brooks, Holly Wofford and Delbert Shoopman.
"This experiment reveals, in a shocking way, whether modern man, when pushed, can still summon all the resolve, ingenuity and strength that traditionally made a man's man—or whether our society's cushioning has meant we have lost those hard-earned skills of our ancestors," Grylls said. "This is the raw, unfiltered and uncensored story of 14 men, as told exclusively by them."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.