NBC Re-Teams With Bear Grylls for ‘The Island’

NBC has ordered six episodes of The Island, an unscripted series featuring survivalist Bear Grylls.

NBC has made a habit of partnering with Grylls on short-run summer series, having aired Running Wild With Bear Grylls in 2014 and Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls in 2013. The new hour-long show will find Grylls attempting to survive on a desert island.

The Island is based on the U.K. series of the same name produced by Shine TV. The U.S. version is produced by Shine-Endemol North America and Bear Grylls Ventures. Executive producers are Grylls, Eden Gaha, Michael Brooks, Holly Wofford and Delbert Shoopman.

"This experiment reveals, in a shocking way, whether modern man, when pushed, can still summon all the resolve, ingenuity and strength that traditionally made a man's man—or whether our society's cushioning has meant we have lost those hard-earned skills of our ancestors," Grylls said. "This is the raw, unfiltered and uncensored story of 14 men, as told exclusively by them."