NBC ‘Re-Evaluating’ ‘Apprentice’ Following Trump’s Presidential Candidacy

In the wake of Donald Trump formally announcing his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the 2016 Presidential election, the fate of Trump’s NBC reality series Celebrity Apprentice is up in the air.

“We will re-evaluate Trump’s role as host of Celebrity Apprentice should it become necessary, as we are committed to this franchise,” said NBC in a statement.

NBC had renewed Celebrity Apprentice for a 15th season, after its Season 14 finale drew 6 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo rating, up in both measures from the previous season.