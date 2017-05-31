NBC Puts ‘This Is Us’ Back on Tuesdays

A few weeks after NBC announced that hit drama This Is Us would shift to Thursdays and be a centerpiece of its Must See TV branding, the network said the show will stay on Tuesdays. It and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which had also been slotted for Thursdays, will be on the Tuesday schedule.

NBC is bringing back the Must See TV marketing that it bore during the network’s primetime heyday two decades ago.

Will & Grace remains on Thursdays, airing at 9, after Superstore and The Good Place. Chicago Fire airs at 10.