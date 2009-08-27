NBC Pushing Back 'Southland'

NBC is pushing the sophomore season premiere date for Southland back a month.

The John Wells cop drama will now bow on Friday, Oct. 23, instead of its original Sept. 25 air date.

Insiders said the Peacock hopes to use the extra month to further promote the show, which they worried was getting lost in the fall marketing shuffle. New premiere date will move Southland away from the noisy launches of CBS' Medium and Fox's Dollhouse, both of which were set to preem against Southland on Sept. 25.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com