NBC Pulls ‘Undercovers'

NBC has cancelled the struggling J.J. Abrams spy drama Undercovers, an NBC spokesperson

confirmed.

The network will not pick up a back nine episodes from Warner Bros., but

will air three more original episodes in the current Wednesday at 10 p.m.

timeslot, with the last scheduled episode airing Dec. 1.

The freshman drama hit a series-low 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 Wednesday

night (Nov. 3).