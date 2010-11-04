NBC Pulls ‘Undercovers'
NBC has cancelled the struggling J.J. Abrams spy drama Undercovers, an NBC spokesperson
confirmed.
The network will not pick up a back nine episodes from Warner Bros., but
will air three more original episodes in the current Wednesday at 10 p.m.
timeslot, with the last scheduled episode airing Dec. 1.
The freshman drama hit a series-low 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 Wednesday
night (Nov. 3).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.