NBC Pulls Remaining ‘Powerless’ Episodes

NBC has pulled the remaining three episodes of ratings-challenged new comedy Powerless from its Thursday night schedule. Superstore will replace Powerless in the 8:30 p.m. slot.

Vanessa Hudgens stars in the workplace comedy, set in the DC Comics world, playing the new director of research and development for Wayne Security.

Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk, Alan Tudyk and Ron Funches are also in the cast.

The show started off at 1.1 in viewers 18-49 but has been pulling 0.6s more recently.