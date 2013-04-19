NBC Pulls 'Ready for Love,' Moves 'Grimm' to Tuesdays

NBC is yanking new dating series Ready for Love from

its schedule and moving sophomore drama Grimm to Tuesday nights, the

network announced Friday.

Grimm will shift to Tuesday at 10 p.m. starting April

30, airing out of a two-hour episode of The Voice, and run in the

timeslot through May 21. Dateline will fill Grimm's Friday at 9

p.m. timeslot starting April 26.

Ready for Love, which featured matchmakers helping

three successful men find a partner, averaged a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49

through two episodes and just 3.2 million viewers for its latest airing. NBC

has not determined when or where its remaining episodes might air.

Grimm,

which was a surprise success in its freshman year, has been a solid performer

for NBC on Fridays, averaging a 1.5 rating in its second season.