NBC Pulls 'Hannibal' Episode in Light of Boston Bombings
NBC will not air the fourth episode of new drama Hannibal scheduled to air April 25
because of a storyline about children who were brainwashed into killing their
own families.
In light of violent events surrounding the Boston marathon
bombings this week, the network will air episode five of the serialized drama
instead, shortening its run by an episode. Hannibal's
season finale will now air a week earlier, on June 20.
The move follows similar decisions to pull episodes with
violent content following shootings at the Aurora, Colo., movie theater last
summer and in Newtown, Conn., in December. Earlier this week, ABC rescheduled an episode of Castleset for April 22 that featured a
bomb-related plot.
Variety first
reported the story.
