NBC Pulls 'Hannibal' Episode in Light of Boston Bombings

NBC will not air the fourth episode of new drama Hannibal scheduled to air April 25

because of a storyline about children who were brainwashed into killing their

own families.

In light of violent events surrounding the Boston marathon

bombings this week, the network will air episode five of the serialized drama

instead, shortening its run by an episode. Hannibal's

season finale will now air a week earlier, on June 20.

The move follows similar decisions to pull episodes with

violent content following shootings at the Aurora, Colo., movie theater last

summer and in Newtown, Conn., in December. Earlier this week, ABC rescheduled an episode of Castleset for April 22 that featured a

bomb-related plot.

Variety first

reported the story.