NBC Pulls 'Do No Harm'
NBC has pulled freshman drama Do No Harm from its
Thursday schedule after two episodes, the network said Friday.
Repeats of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will
air at 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, with a permanent schedule replacement to
be named at a later date.
NBC will burn off the remaining episodes of Do No Harm, which starred Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon battling a dangerous alter ego,
at another time, a network spokeswoman said.
Do No Harm premiered on Jan. 31 to an anemic 0.9
rating with adults 18-49 and 3.1 million total viewers, the worst-rated scripted debut ever on a Big Four broadcaster, before dropping further to a 0.7 and 2.2 million viewers in its latest episode.
