NBC Pulls ‘Chase' From Lineup

NBC has pulled freshman drama Chase from its Wednesday night schedule.

Airing in its place at 9 p.m. will

be original episodes of Minute To Win It,

building a two-hour block of the reality show from 8-10 p.m.

The last episode of Chase aired Jan. 26 to 4.2 million

viewers and a 1.2 adults 18-49 rating.

The series, about a group of U.S.

Marshals, was another example of NBC betting on a big name (Jerry Bruckheimer

is an executive producer). But Chase

debuted to modest ratings in September and has remained on the bubble all

season.