NBC Pulls ‘Chase' From Lineup
NBC has pulled freshman drama Chase from its Wednesday night schedule.
Airing in its place at 9 p.m. will
be original episodes of Minute To Win It,
building a two-hour block of the reality show from 8-10 p.m.
The last episode of Chase aired Jan. 26 to 4.2 million
viewers and a 1.2 adults 18-49 rating.
The series, about a group of U.S.
Marshals, was another example of NBC betting on a big name (Jerry Bruckheimer
is an executive producer). But Chase
debuted to modest ratings in September and has remained on the bubble all
season.
