NBC Pulls 'Animal Practice,' Replaces With 'Whitney'
NBC is pulling freshman comedy Animal Practice from
the schedule and replacing it with the second season of Whitney starting
Nov. 14.
Animal Practice will continue to air in the Wednesday
8 p.m. time slot until that date. The sophomore run of Whitney was
originally slated to air on Fridays starting Oct. 19, but NBC said earlier this month it would
holdback the scheduled return of both that series and Community, citing a desire to maximize marketing efforts for the shows.
Despite previewing out of the Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony, Animal Practice
premiered to a weak 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers in its time period debut on
Sept. 26 and fell to an anemic 1.0 rating and 3.8 million viewers in its most recent
airing Wednesday.
It is the second casualty of the fall, after CBS canceled
freshman drama Made in Jersey last week.
