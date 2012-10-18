NBC Pulls 'Animal Practice,' Replaces With 'Whitney'

NBC is pulling freshman comedy Animal Practice from

the schedule and replacing it with the second season of Whitney starting

Nov. 14.

Animal Practice will continue to air in the Wednesday

8 p.m. time slot until that date. The sophomore run of Whitney was

originally slated to air on Fridays starting Oct. 19, but NBC said earlier this month it would

holdback the scheduled return of both that series and Community, citing a desire to maximize marketing efforts for the shows.

Despite previewing out of the Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony, Animal Practice

premiered to a weak 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers in its time period debut on

Sept. 26 and fell to an anemic 1.0 rating and 3.8 million viewers in its most recent

airing Wednesday.

It is the second casualty of the fall, after CBS canceled

freshman drama Made in Jersey last week.

