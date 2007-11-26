NBC Promotes Silvestri

Tina Silvestri has been promoted to senior vice president of sales operations for NBC’s Local Media Division.

Prior to the promotion, Silvestri was VP of research for NBC Local Media.

“Tina is a truly talented executive who is able to wade through tremendous amounts of information and develop a clearly thought-out direction,” said John Wallace, president of NBC Local Media. “She has done a terrific job running our research function, and I’m pleased that someone with her analytical skills will now oversee our day-to-day sales operations, helping to transform our business and make the buying and selling of advertising an easier and more efficient process.”

Silvestri will continue to report to Wallace in her new role.