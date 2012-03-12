NBC Promotes Ad Sales Executives

NBCU promoted three long-time advertising sales executives

with broadcast network responsibilities.

Jim Hoffman, who heads entertainment sales; John Kelly, who

heads news sales (including MSNBC and CNBC); and Seth Winter, in charge of

sports sales, were named executive VPs. All three had been senior VPs and

report to Marianne Gambelli, president, network ad sales at NBCUniversal.

"Jim, John and Seth are three of the most talented sales

executives in the business. They have tremendous reputations within the

industry and have more than earned the respect of their colleagues," Gambelli

said in a statement. "We're lucky to have the benefit of their insight and

experience on our team."