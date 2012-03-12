NBC Promotes Ad Sales Executives
NBCU promoted three long-time advertising sales executives
with broadcast network responsibilities.
Jim Hoffman, who heads entertainment sales; John Kelly, who
heads news sales (including MSNBC and CNBC); and Seth Winter, in charge of
sports sales, were named executive VPs. All three had been senior VPs and
report to Marianne Gambelli, president, network ad sales at NBCUniversal.
"Jim, John and Seth are three of the most talented sales
executives in the business. They have tremendous reputations within the
industry and have more than earned the respect of their colleagues," Gambelli
said in a statement. "We're lucky to have the benefit of their insight and
experience on our team."
