NBC to Preview ‘Betty White's Off Their Rockers' Jan. 16

NBC will preview its new hidden-camera series Betty White's

Off Their Rockers on Monday, Jan. 16 following a 90-minute special celebrating

the actress' 90th birthday.

Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's

Golden Girl will tape live at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and

feature Hollywood stars delivering their birthday wishes along with musical

performances and comedy.

Off Their Rockers shows a group of senior citizens pulling

pranks on those of younger generations, with White starring in sketches and

providing commentary in between pranks. White is an executive producer on the series, which is adated from the hit Belgian show Benidorm Bastards.