NBC to Preview 'About a Boy,' 'Growing Up Fisher' Out of Olympics

Like it did with the 2012 Summer Olympics, NBC will premiere its new midseason series out of Olympic broadcasts.

The network will preview comedies About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher during the second week of the 2014 Winter Olympics in late February. About a Boy will preview at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 before premiering its regular time slot Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. Growing Up Fisher will debut following the Closing Ceremonies on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 p.m., before moving behind Boy on Feb. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

The J.J. Abrams-produced drama Believe—cocreated by Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron—will premiere out of TheVoice on Monday, March 10 at 10 p.m., before moving to its regular time slot on Sunday, March 16 at 9 p.m. That same night, Crisis will bow in the 10 p.m. time slot.

The Nate Berkus-hosted reality competition series American Dream Builders will premiere Sunday, March 23 at 8 p.m.