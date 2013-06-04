NBC Premieres 'Million Second Quiz' on Sept. 9

NBC announced that The

Million Second Quiz, its new 24/7 competition show airing live in

Manhattan, will premiere Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will continue daily through Saturday, Sept. 14, in

the same time period. It will return to the air on Monday, Sept. 16 and air

each night at 8 p.m. until its finale on Sept. 19.

The Million Second

Quiz puts contestants in a large hourglass-shaped structure in New York where

they compete against each other in trivia challenges for 12 days, playing constantly

to avoid losing a seat during the primetime show.

The show is produced by All3 Media America,

Studio Lambert and Universal Television with Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman and

David Hurwitz serving as executive producers.