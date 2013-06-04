Trending

NBC Premieres 'Million Second Quiz' on Sept. 9

By

NBC announced that The
Million Second Quiz, its new 24/7 competition show airing live in
Manhattan, will premiere Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will continue daily through Saturday, Sept. 14, in
the same time period. It will return to the air on Monday, Sept. 16 and air
each night at 8 p.m. until its finale on Sept. 19.

The Million Second
Quiz puts contestants in a large hourglass-shaped structure in New York where
they compete against each other in trivia challenges for 12 days, playing constantly
to avoid losing a seat during the primetime show.

The show is produced by All3 Media America,
Studio Lambert and Universal Television with Stephen Lambert, Eli Holzman and
David Hurwitz serving as executive producers.