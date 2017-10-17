NBC to Premiere ‘DreamWorks Trolls Holiday’ Nov. 24

NBC will air the musical special DreamWorks Trolls Holiday Friday, Nov. 24. Spun off from the 2016 feature film, DreamWorks Trolls, the holiday special features Anna Kendrick as the voice of regal Poppy, Justin Timberlake as disgruntled Branch and Zooey Deschanel as kindly Bridget.

The special centers on the eternally optimistic Poppy, queen of the Trolls, who learns that the Bergens, large creatures that eat Trolls, no longer have holidays on their calendar. She enlists the help of Branch and the Snack Pack to fix something that the Bergens don’t think is broken.

Following its premiere on NBC, DreamWorks Trolls Holiday will be available on DVD and digital Nov. 28 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The special will be viewable on Netflix starting Dec. 6.

Netflix will also air animated series DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On starting January 19. It’s a new adventure for the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going.

Josh Bycel and Jonathan Fener are the writers of DreamWorks Trolls Holiday with Joel Crawford directing. Gina Shay, Walt Dohrn and Mike Mitchell, the producer team from the Trolls film, are executive producers on the NBC special.