NBC Plans Roadblock to Promote Winter Games

To mark that the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, are a year away Wednesday, NBC plans promotions that span broadcast, digital and social media.

NBCUniversal will run a roadblock at 8 p.m., running a 60-second promo voiced by Milo Ventimiglia, star of the NBC hit This Is Us, on NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Bravo, CNBC, MSNBC and NBC’s regional sports networks.

Promotional content will be displayed across more than 50 NBCU websites. Most of those sites will stream the 60-second promo.

Numerous NBCU social media accounts will spread one-year-out messages on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. The hashtag #WinterOlympics will be used in the messages.

The message will also be spread with email blasts and notifications sent to affiliates, advertisers and consumers. The NBC Sports app will send notifications to its users.

Today will cover the one-year-out celebration from both New York and PyeongChang. At the Today set at Rockefeller Plaza, Olympians Shaun White and Gracie Gold will appear live, while additional Olympians will stop by. Athletes appearing on-site at 30 Rockefeller will also appear on other NBCUniversal linear and digital platforms including, CNBC and Sprout.

NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons will report live from Korea for Today and NBC Nightly News.

NBC Sports Radio will cover the one-year-out commemoration with athlete and commentator interviews.

Broadcast affiliates will join in by running promos, airing news coverage and distribution content on social media.

Cable, satellite and telco distributors, including Comcast, will also promote the games.

“One year out is always the beginning of our comprehensive Olympic consumer engagement plan in which we use the unmatched power of NBCUniversal’s promotional and editorial assets to connect viewers to the athletes and the Games,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, NBC Sports Group. “Our 2018 campaign will focus on the stories of the athletes more than ever before, and it all begins with our 60-second ‘road block’ content. By curating fun and personable content from the athletes’ very own social media accounts, we’re able to introduce the public to emerging stars such as Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim, and reconnect them to Olympic champions such as Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White.”

Watch NBC's one-year-out promo here.