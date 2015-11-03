NBC Plans Red Nose Day May 26

NBC’s second annual Red Nose Day, a TV event designed to raise money for the poor, will air Thursday, May 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET. Stand-up performances, sketch comedy and musical guests will be featured in the telecast.

“The opportunity to raise money for the most immediate needs of those in poverty through a show that entertains, inspires and educates is truly a privilege. We were thrilled with the way Walgreens, Mars, the entertainment industry, media and America at large embraced Red Nose Day and we could not be more excited to bring it back,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programing, NBC Entertainment.

Last year’s inaugural Red Nose Day special raised over $23 million for young people suffering in poverty. M&M’s is returning as a presenting sponsor while Walgreens is the exclusive retailer of the red noses in the U.S.

Red Nose Day has been celebrated in the U.K. for over 30 years, including a special on the BBC.