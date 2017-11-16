NBC Plans to Live Stream 1,800 Hours of Olympics

NBC plans to live stream 1,800 hours of the Winter Olympic Games from PyeongChange South Korea.

For the first time, the NBC broadcast network and NBCU cable programming will be live streamed for authenticated subscribers.

NBC will also be producing three digital-only programs, Gold Zone, Olympic Ice and Off the Post, for streaming viewers.

A news desk will also publish Olympic updates online throughout the day.

“Our most comprehensive digital offering ever is specifically designed to satisfy modern Olympic viewers, who expect to watch their programming wherever and whenever they want,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and General Manager, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group. “Whether it’s at home or on the go, live or VOD, on desktop or app, our unprecedented digital coverage will raise the bar for super-serving fans.”

Live streaming of competition will begin Feb. 7 on NBCOlympic.com and the NBC Sports App. Both are powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media.

Users will be able to stream 30 minutes of coverage prior to authenticating on their first visit. On subsequent days, they'll be able to watch 5 minutes before authenticating.

The streaming material will be available via connected TVs. Users of Amazon Fire devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, Comcast’s X1 and some Samsung devices will also get the streaming coverage via the NBC Sports App.



The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, and select Samsung devices.

Gold Zone, will offer digital users a condensed review of recently concluded competition, capturing all the best action and defining moments for that day.

The digital-exclusive version of Olympic Ice will offer a comprehensive post-competition review of figure skating news and highlights taking place each day.

Off the Post, is a live hockey studio show following each day’s final game. Itwill provide a full review of the men’s and women’s tournaments, with highlights, interviews, analysis and previews.