NBC Planning Family Road-Trip Reality Series

NBC is finalizing a deal to order an eight-episode summer

reality series that pits families against each other in a race across the

country, competing for a "life-changing" prize.

Great American Road Trip would mark the fourth

project the network's newhead of alternative programming Paul Telegdy has given the go-ahead to

since joining the company in January as Executive Vice President, Alternative

Programming, NBC and Universal Media Studios.

The proposed series makes stops at U.S. landmarks, such as the Grand

Canyon, as well as more eccentric roadside attractions, such as

the world's largest chair.

Seven families compete in themed challenges played largely

for laughs. One clan is eliminated each week.

BBC Worldwide developed the show, which is a new format, and

will produce it if it goes forward. The format would premiere on NBC.

The other projects Telegdy has on tap are: a show starring

"peak performance" guru Tony Robbins; The Marriage Ref (working title),

a comedy-reality series from Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah Winfrey Show

veteran Ellen Rakieten; and a new version of the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out

of Here format, which aired briefly in the U.S. on ABC.

NBC and BBC Worldwide declined to comment.