NBC Picks Up 'The Voice' for Spring and Fall 2013

NBC has officially renewed The Voice for a fourth and

fifth cycle to air in spring and fall 2013, it announced Tuesday.

The network said last week that singersShakira and Usher would join the reality competition show in its upcoming

fourth season while coaches Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green sit out the

spring cycle to fulfill musical commitments.

The Voice has returned strongly for NBC in its first

fall season, and helped the beleaguered networkwin the first night of the 2012-13 TV season on Monday. Through its first

two weeks, the show averaged a 4.5 rating with adults 18-49 for its Monday

telecasts and a 4.3 rating on Tuesdays, according to Nielsen.

The series has also proved a successful launch pad, helping newseries Revolution to the highest-rated drama premiere on any network

in three years.