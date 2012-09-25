NBC Picks Up 'The Voice' for Spring and Fall 2013
NBC has officially renewed The Voice for a fourth and
fifth cycle to air in spring and fall 2013, it announced Tuesday.
The network said last week that singersShakira and Usher would join the reality competition show in its upcoming
fourth season while coaches Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green sit out the
spring cycle to fulfill musical commitments.
The Voice has returned strongly for NBC in its first
fall season, and helped the beleaguered networkwin the first night of the 2012-13 TV season on Monday. Through its first
two weeks, the show averaged a 4.5 rating with adults 18-49 for its Monday
telecasts and a 4.3 rating on Tuesdays, according to Nielsen.
The series has also proved a successful launch pad, helping newseries Revolution to the highest-rated drama premiere on any network
in three years.
