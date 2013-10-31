NBC Picks Up Untitled Comedy From Tina Fey

Tina Fey has a new comedy with NBC.

The network on Thursday handed out a straight-to-series order for 13 episodes for an untitled comedy project that will be executive produced by the former 30 Rock star and Robert Carlson, who also was an EP on 30 Rock. The series will debut next fall.

The single-camera comedy, which will star another NBC alum in The Office's Ellie Kemper, centers around a women who moves to New York after escaping a doomsday cult. Fey and Carlock will also write for the series, with David Miner directing.

"Tina and Robert, who cemented their partnership on 30 Rock, have created a new signature comedy for us that is audacious, emotional, and clever," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. "While tapping into very relatable themes, there isn't anything like this anywhere else on television. NBC has been their home for many years and we're so happy that they've found another way to push the comedy envelope for us."

The untitled series is produced by Universal Television and Little Stranger, Inc.