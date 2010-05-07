NBC Picks Up Three More Series For 2010-11 Season

NBC

has picked up three more series for the 2010-11 season: the drama The Event;

comedy Outsourced and romantic anthology series Love Bites.

NBC

previously announced a greenlight for J.J. Abrams' Undercovers.

"Each of these three series reflects a unique

point of view and distinct style of quality that fits perfectly with NBC's

dedication to rebuilding the schedule," Angela Bromstad, president

of primetime entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios, said in a

statement. "These series showcase excellent

writing and casting, and represent the kind of scripted programming our network

and studio are committed to producing."

The Event is a conspiracy thriller starring Jason Ritter and

comes from Universal Media Studios (UMS) and Steve Stark Productions. Stark

(Medium) serves as executive producer.

Outsourced, about an American company whose call center is

abruptly outsourced to India,

has already had a couple big-screen iterations. The comedy is

produced by UMS. Robert Borden (The Drew Carey Show) is executive

producer/writer. Ken Kwapis (The Office) developed the project through

his company, In Cahoots, and serves as executive producer/director.

Love

Bites is from Sex and the City writer-producer Cindy Chupack. Each

episode contains multiple vignettes about sex, marriage and

dating. The drama is from UMS and Working Title

Television, which is a new division of Working Title Films (the U.K. production

company behind films Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary and Four

Weddings and a Funeral).