NBC Picks Up Three More Series For 2010-11 Season
NBC
has picked up three more series for the 2010-11 season: the drama The Event;
comedy Outsourced and romantic anthology series Love Bites.
NBC
previously announced a greenlight for J.J. Abrams' Undercovers.
"Each of these three series reflects a unique
point of view and distinct style of quality that fits perfectly with NBC's
dedication to rebuilding the schedule," Angela Bromstad, president
of primetime entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios, said in a
statement. "These series showcase excellent
writing and casting, and represent the kind of scripted programming our network
and studio are committed to producing."
The Event is a conspiracy thriller starring Jason Ritter and
comes from Universal Media Studios (UMS) and Steve Stark Productions. Stark
(Medium) serves as executive producer.
Outsourced, about an American company whose call center is
abruptly outsourced to India,
has already had a couple big-screen iterations. The comedy is
produced by UMS. Robert Borden (The Drew Carey Show) is executive
producer/writer. Ken Kwapis (The Office) developed the project through
his company, In Cahoots, and serves as executive producer/director.
Love
Bites is from Sex and the City writer-producer Cindy Chupack. Each
episode contains multiple vignettes about sex, marriage and
dating. The drama is from UMS and Working Title
Television, which is a new division of Working Title Films (the U.K. production
company behind films Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary and Four
Weddings and a Funeral).
