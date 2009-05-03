NBC Picks Up 'Southland'

Upfronts 2009: Complete Coverage from B&C

NBC has given a second season to Souhtland, the new police drama from ER creator John Wells.

Variety reports that the network has picked up 13 episodes for a likely fall return, when it would shift from its 10 PM Thursday slot to 9 PM to make room for NBC's planned Jay Leno program.

NBC is also expected to renew Parks & Recreation, the comedy from Office executive producer Greg Daniels and starring Saturday Night Live alum Amy Poehler.

The network is mulling pick ups for new and returning shows as it prepares for its "Infront" presentation to advertisers and press in New York on Monday.