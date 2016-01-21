NBC Picks Up Shawn Ryan Time-Travel Pilot

NBC has ordered Time, a time-travel drama from Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke. The project is produced by Sony Pictures Television/Davis Entertainment, and is described as a “high-octane drama [that] follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.”

Exec producers, besides Ryan and Kripke, are John Davis, Jon Fox and Marney Hochman.

Ryan created iconoclastic cop drama The Shield for FX back in 2002 and is executive producer on new Amazon series Mad Dogs.

Kripke created Supernatural for The CW and Revolution for NBC.