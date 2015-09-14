NBC Picks Up Season Two of ‘The Carmichael Show’

NBC has ordered a second season of The Carmichael Show.

The laugher, which stars Jerrod Carmichael, averaged a 1.1 rating, 4 share among adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers during its six-episode season one run this summer, according to NBC.

“We’re extremely proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod’s voice and point of view is a breath of fresh air in a comedy series,” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment. “This show made a big impact with viewers and critics because it’s funny and relatable but also because it’s fearless about discussing issues that are significant in the world today.”

The Carmichael Show is executive produced by Carmichael, Nick Stoller, Ravi Nandan and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and is a co-production of 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television.