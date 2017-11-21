NBC Picks Up Season Three of ‘The Good Place’

NBC has picked up a 13-episode third season of its Thursday night comedy The Good Place. Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard executive produce the show.

The Good Place is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden are in the cast.

The comedy is averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages, according to NBC, citing Nielsen Media Research.

The Good Place premiered in September 2016.