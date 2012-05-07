NBC Picks Up 'Save Me,' 'New Normal,' 'Revolution' to Series

Updated: 5:50 p.m. ET

Pilot pick-ups have begun, with NBC on Monday ordering 13

episodes of the Anne Heche comedy Save Me as well as picking up the Ryan Murphy-Ali Adler comedy The New Normal and J.J. Abrams drama Revolution to series.

The single-camera Save Me stars Heche as a woman who lets

herself and her marriage go until she undergoes a spiritual "awakening" that

transforms her into a desirable woman who may be channeling God.

Ryan Murphy's The New Normal, also single-camera, about a gay couple (Andrew Rannels and Justin Bartha) and the cash-strapped waitress they hire (Georgia King) to be their surrogate.The project is from 20th Century Fox TV.

Revolution, from Abram's Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. TV, is an action drama about a group of chracters struggling to survive ina world where all forms of energy have ceased to exist.The pilot is written by Eric Kripke and directed by Jon Favreau.

Monday's three pilot pick-ups join the Matthew Perry comedy Go On

and drama Hannibal as new projects with series commitments from NBC for next season.