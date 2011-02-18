NBC Picks Monday For Upfront Presentation

NBC will hold its presentation of its fall schedule on

Monday morning, May 16, leading off the broadcast networks' annual upfront

week.

Like last year, NBC will hold its upfront at the Hilton

Hotel in New York and its event will be followed in the afternoon and evening by Fox's presentation

and party, an always-popular affair at Central Park's Wollman Rink.

The formal announcement of NBC's upfront plan was delayed in

part because of the acquisition of control of NBC Universal by Comcast Corp.,

which was finalized Jan. 28.

In 2008 and 2009, NBC attempted to do something different by

holding smaller, earlier meetings with media buyers and clients it called

"infronts." While some clients appreciated having earlier opportunities to

integrate their messages into programs, there were complaints that pilots were

not available to be screened and ultimately the shows themselves did not

attract large numbers of viewers.

Before that, NBC held its upfronts at Radio City Music Hall

on Monday afternoon and evening, the time slot now occupied by Fox.

NBC executives are said to be searching for a venue with

more seating capacity-like Radio City-to hold future upfront presentations.

NBC, the fourth-ranked broadcast network, will be unveiling

its first schedule under Comcast's stewardship and new NBC Entertainment Chairman

Bob Greenblatt, formerly of Showtime.

ABC's upfront presentation will be Tuesday at Lincoln

Center, with CBS following Wednesday at Carnegie Hall. Turner Broadcasting and

ESPN in recent years have also held presentations during what had been

traditionally the broadcasters' week, as have the Spanish-language networks.