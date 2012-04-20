NBC Picks Up Matthew Perry Comedy Pilot to Series

In the first pilot-to-series pickup of the 2012-13 season,

NBC has ordered 13 episodes of the Matthew Perry comedy Go On.

The single-camera workplace comedy stars the Friends alum as a sportscaster trying to

move on from a loss who finds surprising solace from the members of his

mandatory group therapy session.

Go On is from

Universal Television and also stars Laura Benanti, Julie White, Allison Miller,

Khary Payton and Suzy Nakamura.

NBC has already picked up the drama Hannibal straight to series, also for 13 episodes.