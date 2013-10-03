NBC Picks Up Mark Burnett's 'Space Race'

NBC has ordered another series from Mark Burnett that will see everyday people vying for a chance to be blast into space.

The reality competition series Space Race, which will be produced by Burnett's One Three Media, has partnered with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo to send the winning contestant on the commercial spaceline.

The series will have unprecedented access to Virgin Galactic's home in the state-of-the-art Spaceport America in New Mexico, the departure point and training and preparation center for space flights.

"The scope of this endeavor is so staggering, that it took these two titans to even imagine it," said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "The term ‘trip of a lifetime' has for once been delivered on! This will be a remarkable experience for anyone who has looked at the night's sky and dared to dream of space flight."

One Three Media will be distributing Space Race at the upcoming MIPCOM TV market in Cannes.