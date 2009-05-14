NBC Picks Up 'Last Call With Carson Daly'

NBC has given a pick-up to Last Call with Carson Daly for the 2009-10 season. The 24-week exercising of an option on his current deal solidifies NBC’s late night lineup out of Conan O’Brien (who takes over The Tonight Show June 1) and Jimmy Fallon.



Like several shows returning next season on every network, the 1:35 a.m. show will be produced at a significantly lower cost basis than in previous years.



The show recently introduced a new format that takes it largely out of the studio and to locations mostly around Los Angeles, where it is shot. Daly does, however, conduct some interviews on a studio set.



The show, from Universal Media Studios, is currently in its eighth season. David Friedman is the showrunner.