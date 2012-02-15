NBC Picks Up 'Hannibal' to Series

NBC has picked up the drama Hannibal, ordering 13 episodes of the thriller straight to series without a pilot.

The series will feature classic characters FBI agent Will Graham and his mentor Dr. Hannibal Lecter from Thomas Harris' novel Red Dragon as they are re-introduced at the beginning of their relationship.

The network has also ordered a pilot for Notorious, a soap about a female detective who returns undercover to the wealthy family she grew up in as a maid's daughter to solve the murder of her closest friend, a notorious heiress.

Notorious is from Universal Television with BermanBraun and Hannibal is from Gaumont International Television.