NBC Picks Up 'Grimm' for Full Season

NBC has given a full-season order to rookie fairytale drama Grimm.

The network will also test the Friday series on Thursday at

10 p.m. on Dec. 8, perhaps weighing a potential move at midseason if it

performs well. Another original episode will air the following night as usual at 9 p.m.

"We are very pleased to be making a full-season commitment for Grimm," said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. "This series is turning the traditional procedural drama on its head and is attracting a loyal following for us on Friday nights. We love where it's going creatively and we're excited to deliver more episodes to our audience."

Since premiering on Oct. 28 against Game 7 of the World

Series, Grimm has averaged a 2.3

rating with adults 18-49 and 6.9 million total viewers

in "most current" averages from Nielsen Media Research.