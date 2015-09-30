NBC Picks Up Game Series Based on QuizUp App

NBC has given a 10-episode order to the series QuizUp, where in-studio contestants try to win what NBCUniversal calls a “fortune” through trivia battles against viewers who play from home on their mobile devices. If the studio contestant wins eight battles against eight different competitors at home, they can win up to $1 million. If the at-home players win their battle, they’ll win the money allocated to that round.

The series represents a collaboration between NBC and Plain Vanilla Corp., which created the QuizUp game app. Qualification to play from home will happen through the app.

“QuizUp has tapped into the universal passion for trivia with a first-in-class app and this television show is a natural extension. We’re creating an organic multi-platform business that appeals to a global audience and entertains in any language,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “This series will turn the most popular trivia app in the world into a fun television event where everyone can play and anyone can win.”

Created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, QuizUp is executive produced by Apploff and produced by Universal Television and Apploff Entertainment. The format will be unveiled at MIPCOM Oct. 4-7.

“QuizUp in America is an exciting next step for us, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than NBC,” said QuizUp founder and CEO, Thor Fridriksson. “QuizUp in America is bringing engaging, addictive trivia to the masses and we’re incredibly excited about it.”