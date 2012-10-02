NBC Picks Up Full Seasons of 'Revolution,' 'Go On,' 'New Normal'

NBC has given full-season pickups to three of its freshman

series -- Revolution, Go On and The New Normal.

The network on Tuesday placed back nine orders for the shows,

which have performed well for NBC leading out of The Voice.

Revolution

launched as the top-rated drama premiere on any network in three years on Sept.

17, and has held up fairly well in successive weeks, averaging a 3.6 rating

with adults 18-49 and 9.8 million total viewers in its Monday at 10 p.m.

timeslot.

The Matthew Perry starrer Go On, which got a preview during NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics,

has averaged a 3.2 rating and 8.6 million viewers on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., tying ABC's The Neighbors as the

top-rated comedy of the fall.

Leading out of Go On,

Ryan Murphy's family comedy The New

Normal is averaging a 2.2 rating and 6 million viewers, retaining 74% of

its lead-in in its most recent airing.

The three series, as well as the ever-dominant Sunday Night Football, helped NBC to its first premiere week win in nine years.