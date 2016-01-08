NBC Picks Up Four Comedy Pilots

Eager to replenish its comedy ranks, NBC has grabbed a quartet of comedy pilots, including the multi-camera project Marlon, which is loosely inspired by funnyman Marlon Wayans’ life. That comes from Universal Television, 3Arts and Wayans Brothers Entertainment, which Chris Moynihan, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg as executive producers.

NBC also picked up the Untitled Tracey Wigfield Project, from Universal Television, 3Arts and Little Stranger, with Wigfield, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and David Miner on board for the mother-daughter comedy. That crew worked together on 30 Rock.

The Untitled Matt Hubbard Project is loosely based on the comedy writer’s life, with Hubbard, Mike Schur and Miner in the EP ranks. Hubbard has written for 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation. That concept comes from Universal and 3Arts.

And NBC goes outside the corporate ranks for Powerless, an office comedy featuring “exceedingly average employees" juxtaposed with DC Comics’ stable of superheroes. Ben Queen and Michael Patrick Jann are exec producers on the Warner Bros. TV project.