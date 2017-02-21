NBC Picks Up ‘Days of Our Lives’ for Season 52

NBC has renewed iconic soap Days of Our Lives for a 52nd season.



Days, which first premiered in 1965 as a half-hour drama, is currently airing its 51st season.



“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of Our Lives,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We thank Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”



The soap comes from Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday serves as executive producer with Greg Meng and Albert Alarr serving as co-executive producers.



“It’s a great day in Salem! We’re pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, Days of our Lives will continue to be part of the NBC family,” said Corday. “We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd ‘Days’ into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy.”