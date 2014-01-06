NBC Picks Up Craig Robinson Comedy

NBC is back in business with Craig Robinson.

The network on Monday ordered a comedy series starring the former Office cast member as a journymen musician who lands a job as a middle school music teacher. The pickup comes almost a year after NBC first ordered the pilot.

Mr. Robinson (working title) was ordered for six episodes and is from Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. Mark and Rob Cullen, along with Howard Klein and Mark Schulman serve as executive producers.