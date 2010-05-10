NBC Picks Up Bruckheimer Drama ‘Chase’

NBC has picked up Chase, a new drama from executive

producers Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI, The Amazing Race) and Jennifer

Johnson (Cold Case), Angela Bromstad, president, primetime entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios, announced May 10.

Chase joins previously announced Undercovers, The

Event, Love Bites and Outsourced as the fifth new scripted

series currently announced for NBC's new season.

Additional pickups are expected to be announced as NBC preps its upfront

presentation, which is scheduled for Monday May 17 in New York.

NBC describes Chase as a fast-paced drama amid a game

of cat-and-mouse as a team of U.S. marshals hunts down America's most dangerous

fugitives. Kelli Giddish (Past Life) stars as a cowboy boot-wearing marshal from Texas. Cole Hauser (K-Ville), Amaury Nolasco (Prison

Break), Rose Rollins (The L Word) and Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate

Housewives) also star as members of Frost's elite team.

Chase is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc., in

association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros. Television.

Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Johnson serve as executive producers, while

KristieAnne Reed is co-executive producer. David Nutter (The Mentalist)

directed and is executive producer of the pilot, which was written by Johnson.